Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $117,937.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00247570 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002091 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.