LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) rose 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 25,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 830,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,265,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,862,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $494,302.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,669,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,549,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,265,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,862,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 477,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,478.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

