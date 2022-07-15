Lethean (LTHN) Trading Down 16.7% This Week

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $99,408.65 and approximately $8.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,890.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,249.68 or 0.05982033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00249154 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.00661402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00072635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.41 or 0.00509348 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

