Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $83.00.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.31.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Lennar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Lennar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 3,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 43,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.