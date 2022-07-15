Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

NASDAQ LEGN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 13,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,295. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.08 and a beta of -0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 109.44% and a negative net margin of 295.68%. The firm had revenue of $40.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 18.6% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 11.1% during the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,229,000 after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 48.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 167.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 162,642 shares in the last quarter.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

