Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Shares Down 8.3%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 345,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 238,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

LFLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Leafly in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Leafly in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Leafly in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27.

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leafly Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter worth $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at $1,536,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at $12,192,000. Finally, Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

