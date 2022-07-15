Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 7,527 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $91,829.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 811,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,385.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,925 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,137.50.

On Thursday, July 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 30 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $345.00.

On Friday, July 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,754 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $88,860.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,333 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $429,819.39.

On Monday, June 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 12,990 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $160,166.70.

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,768 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $200,726.64.

Lazydays stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $376.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.60 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 55.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lazydays to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lazydays by 130.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lazydays by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lazydays by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Lazydays by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays (Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

