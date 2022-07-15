Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $781.68

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 781.68 ($9.30) and traded as low as GBX 748 ($8.90). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 761 ($9.05), with a volume of 166,666 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 779.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 793.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £932.59 million and a P/E ratio of 598.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

