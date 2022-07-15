Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 533,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after buying an additional 93,371 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $979,000.

Shares of BTT opened at $22.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $27.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

