Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.25. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

