Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Trading Down 2.4%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 9,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 16,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.64 million and a PE ratio of 13.33.
About Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA)
