LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) PT Lowered to €64.00 at Barclays

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from €70.00 ($70.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LNXSF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($63.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($68.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($59.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($65.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

LNXSF opened at $33.48 on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $76.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

