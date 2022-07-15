Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Landos Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LABP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

Landos Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of LABP stock remained flat at $0.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,114. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

