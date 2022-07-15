Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Down 75.2% in June

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KUKE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 38,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,388. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. Kuke Music has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kuke Music ( NYSE:KUKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

