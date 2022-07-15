Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 6.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.3138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

KHNGY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 269 to CHF 278 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.50.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

