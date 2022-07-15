Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €92.00 ($92.00) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s previous close.

KRN has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($92.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, May 9th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($121.00) price target on Krones in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($130.00) price objective on Krones in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($115.00) target price on Krones in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Krones Stock Performance

Krones stock traded down €1.70 ($1.70) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €73.75 ($73.75). 16,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 12 month low of €67.50 ($67.50) and a 12 month high of €99.60 ($99.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €79.15 and a 200 day moving average of €81.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

