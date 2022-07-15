Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 790 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $262,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.54.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $520.28. 35,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,967. The stock has a market cap of $203.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $540.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

