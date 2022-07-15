Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,011 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 603.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

