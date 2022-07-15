Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 16,821 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 643,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,128,742. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.