Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 1,016 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of PM stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.46. The company has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.