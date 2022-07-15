Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $589,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cintas by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 384,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $387.13 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.60.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

