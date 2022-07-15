Krilogy Financial LLC Has $555,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 885,496 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after buying an additional 705,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,871,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.42 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67.

