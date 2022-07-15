Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.84. 210,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,316,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.18. The stock has a market cap of $161.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.