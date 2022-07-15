Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives $22.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of KN stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.34. Knowles has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $23.81.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,217,238.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,308.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,898. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Knowles by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Knowles by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 11.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

