KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 151.0% from the June 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

KnowBe4 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,615. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.09 and a beta of 1.20. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $299,387.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $400,389. 5.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KnowBe4

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Stories

