Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Klépierre from €24.00 ($24.00) to €23.00 ($23.00) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Klépierre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Klépierre from €15.00 ($15.00) to €18.00 ($18.00) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.00) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

