KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 133.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 3.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.95.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $319.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

