KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,180.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 29.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. 35,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,606. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

