Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 330.9% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KIGRY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 81,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,001. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. Kion Group has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Kion Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.2583 per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Kion Group’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kion Group Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kion Group from €71.00 ($71.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($110.00) to €91.00 ($91.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($102.00) to €92.00 ($92.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

