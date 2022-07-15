Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Short Interest Update

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 115.6% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,293,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 240,377 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kingswood Acquisition by 11.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Kingswood Acquisition by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kingswood Acquisition alerts:

Kingswood Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWAC remained flat at $10.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. Kingswood Acquisition has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.27.

About Kingswood Acquisition

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the wealth management, financial advisory, and investment management sectors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.