Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 16,500 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 2.3% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $53,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Argus boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.70.

Shares of NOC opened at $458.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

