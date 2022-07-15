Kiltearn Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,297,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 102,200 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group makes up approximately 7.9% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $182,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $112.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average of $135.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.57 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

