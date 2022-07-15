Kiltearn Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990,519 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 3.9% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.34% of Southwest Airlines worth $91,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $2,957,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 135.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 15.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the airline’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 17,341 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

LUV opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

