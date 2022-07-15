Kiltearn Partners LLP Purchases 276,000 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,000 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for approximately 2.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.40% of CarMax worth $62,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Tobam grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CarMax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CarMax by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $89.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average of $100.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

