Kiltearn Partners LLP Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $33,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $121.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

