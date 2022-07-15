Kiltearn Partners LLP Buys 954,100 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954,100 shares during the period. Vontier comprises 2.1% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 1.22% of Vontier worth $49,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 247,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 191,367 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Vontier by 32.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vontier by 100.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vontier by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Vontier by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNT. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

