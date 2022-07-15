Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 7,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 14,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.92 price objective on Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.68 million and a PE ratio of -30.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

