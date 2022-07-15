Kevin P. Clark Sells 6,665 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APTV stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.47. 1,827,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.96. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

