Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.23

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 102.23 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 94.72 ($1.13). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 95.54 ($1.14), with a volume of 15,340 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £136 ($161.75) price objective on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.59 million and a P/E ratio of 21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.09.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Stories

