Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kercheville Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $484.64 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.59 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $531.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

