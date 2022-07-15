Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 4.4% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

COST stock opened at $511.94 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

