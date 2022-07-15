Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE opened at $372.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.67. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

