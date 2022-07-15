Kercheville Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

NYSE BA opened at $147.15 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day moving average of $172.86. The stock has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

