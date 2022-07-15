Kercheville Advisors LLC Increases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 2.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,444,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,412,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,353.4% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 481,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 461,432 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,136,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $25.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

