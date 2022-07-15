Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Trading at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $204.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.59.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

