Kercheville Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kercheville Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $281.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.23.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

