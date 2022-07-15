Kercheville Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,368 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 871.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

INMD opened at $27.01 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.13.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

