Kercheville Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.86 and a 200 day moving average of $174.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

