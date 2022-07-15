Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group makes up about 0.8% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,342 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after buying an additional 1,575,474 shares during the period. Snowhook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,933,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 976.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 722,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,654,000 after acquiring an additional 655,192 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,638,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $30.53 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

