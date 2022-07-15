Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the June 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V stock remained flat at $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 34,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $10,949,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $2,571,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 189,691 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 378,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 167,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

